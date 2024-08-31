CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Up 100%

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 539,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 69,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

