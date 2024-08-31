Carlton Investments Ltd (CINPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Carlton Investments Stock Performance
