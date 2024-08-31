Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $149.00 and last traded at $152.15. Approximately 768,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,251,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,233,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,586,165.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,433,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,929,910.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $15,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,161,535.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.