Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $27.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,301 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

