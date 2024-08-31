Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,283,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.83. 77,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

