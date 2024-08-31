Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Catalent by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 192,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.96 on Friday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

