Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,078. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

