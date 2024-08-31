Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.42. 1,307,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.