Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $433,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,923. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.