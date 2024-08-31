Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,507 shares of company stock valued at $92,442,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

