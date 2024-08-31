Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,006 shares of company stock worth $101,040,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 363.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

