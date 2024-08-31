Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. 2,420,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,622 shares of company stock worth $45,953,444. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

