Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 136 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 63.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.41. 407,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,846. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

