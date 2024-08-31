Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 181 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 588,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,860,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.80. 1,451,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

