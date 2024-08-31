Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $356.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day moving average of $342.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

