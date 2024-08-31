Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Up 8%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 35.11 ($0.46). Approximately 138,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 57,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -340.91 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.19.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

