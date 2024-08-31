Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

