Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,364 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Cencora worth $77,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cencora by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cencora by 29.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.57. 1,228,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,154. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

