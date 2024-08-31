CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $9,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $97,678,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

