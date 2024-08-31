Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GTLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 323.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,507,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period.

GTLS opened at $122.36 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.