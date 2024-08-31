Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.46.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
GTLS opened at $122.36 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
