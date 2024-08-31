Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.61. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

