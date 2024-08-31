Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,439.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,987 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. 12,841,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,073,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

