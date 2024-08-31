Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,841,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,901. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

