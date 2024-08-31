Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,371.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,611.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 626,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 615,532 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,211.8% during the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,941.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,060.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 429,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 421,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,901. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

