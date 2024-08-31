Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.06. 2,343,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.13. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

