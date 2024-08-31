Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 768,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,513,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 69,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 15,615,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

