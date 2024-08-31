Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 86,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 46,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,205,862 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,422.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 510,961 shares of company stock worth $10,273,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

