Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $255.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

