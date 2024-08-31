Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

