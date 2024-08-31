Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF stock remained flat at $50.50 during trading on Friday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

Get Clarkson alerts:

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.