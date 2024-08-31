Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of CKNHF stock remained flat at $50.50 during trading on Friday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $58.20.
About Clarkson
