Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF stock remained flat at $50.50 during trading on Friday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

