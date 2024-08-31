Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Shares Up 0.4%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.35. 23,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,406% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.
Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.
