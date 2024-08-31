Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

CLH stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.90. 152,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $247.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.91.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $929,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

