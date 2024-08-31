Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 391,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 692,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The company has a market cap of £3.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.14.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

