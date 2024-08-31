Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Lifted by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,622 shares of company stock worth $45,953,444 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

