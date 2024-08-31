CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 271,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

CME stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.74. 2,021,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

