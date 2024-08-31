CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $215.74. 2,021,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,714. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

