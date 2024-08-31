Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.76. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3,167 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.26%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

