Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. 5,033,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,917. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

