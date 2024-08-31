Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.83.

CIGI stock opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

