Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as high as C$3.00. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 60,412 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 65.17 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The company has a market cap of C$540.90 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

