Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,010. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.



