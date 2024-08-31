Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.35

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $358.35 and last traded at $357.62, with a volume of 252651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average of $312.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,485 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

