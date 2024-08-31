Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $60,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DYNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,212,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,024,000 after buying an additional 1,373,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,696,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DYNF traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 627,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

