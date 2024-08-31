Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,064 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.29. 7,980,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The firm has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.