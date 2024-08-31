Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 335,833 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.68% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $79,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,522,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,070,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 205,607 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 974.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 187,922 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 157,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,146. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

