Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $56,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

