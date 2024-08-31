Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $67.17 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of W. P. Carey worth $67,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.