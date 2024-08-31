Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,235 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $82,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. 10,507,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

