Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 47,031 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.32% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $89,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 198,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,191. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.