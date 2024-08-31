Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.99% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $62,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $18,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 259,289 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $15,315,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 313,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,734,000.

NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. 1,110,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

